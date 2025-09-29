Autism Statistics, October 2024 to September 2025
Waiting times for autism diagnostic pathways based on referrals for suspected autism. By Sub ICB, mental health service provider and split by age group, gender and ethnicity.
Waiting times for autism diagnostic pathways based on referrals for suspected autism. By Sub ICB, mental health service provider and split by age group, gender and ethnicity.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).