Official statistics announcement

Arts Council of Northern Ireland, 2018-19 Annual Funding Survey (AFS) results

Analysis of survey findings relating to arts organisations in receipt of Annual Funding Programme funding in 2018/19. Data included relates to organisation finance, employment, activity and includes analysis against a number of statutory and administrative boundaries. This year, data has been reported at a sector level, by individual artform and by size (as determined by overall income).

Published 17 February 2020
Last updated 17 February 2020 — see all updates
From:
Arts Council of Northern Ireland
Release date:
27 February 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 27 February 2020 9:30am