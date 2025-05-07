Official statistics announcement

ApprenticeshipsNI Statistical Bulletin - Oct 18 to Jan 25

This bulletin covers information on the ApprenticeshipsNI programme in Northern Ireland including the number of starts and leavers, occupancy and qualifications achieved.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department for the Economy (Northern Ireland)
Published
7 May 2025
Last updated
8 May 2025
Release date:
12 June 2025 9:30am (confirmed)

The release date has been changed

Previous date:
11 June 2025 9:30am
Reason for change:
Delaying the publication by a day due to a scheduling conflict.
These statistics will be released on 12 June 2025 9:30am