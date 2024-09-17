Official statistics announcement

ApprenticeshipsNI Statistical Bulletin - Oct 17 to Apr 24

Statistics in this bulletin cover information on the ApprenticeshipsNI programme in Northern Ireland including the number of starts and leavers, occupancy and qualifications achieved.

From:
Department for the Economy (Northern Ireland) and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published
17 September 2024
Release date:
2 October 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 2 October 2024 9:30am