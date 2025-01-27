Accredited official statistics announcement

Annual enrolments at schools and in funded preschool education in Northern Ireland, 2024-25

The purpose of this release is to present final enrolment figures for schools and for children in funded preschool education in the 2024-25 academic year.

From:
Department of Education (Northern Ireland) and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published
27 January 2025
Last updated
27 January 2025
Release date:
27 February 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 27 February 2025 9:30am