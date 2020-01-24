Official statistics announcement

Acute Patient Level Activity and Costing, 2018-19

This report presents results from collaborative work undertaken by NHS Digital and NHS Improvement to continue and expand the collection of pilot data on acute patient-level costing for accident and emergency, admitted patient care and outpatient activity that occurred in 2018-19. It includes analysis of costing data linked to activity reported in HES, demonstrating the richer analysis of costing data that is possible using the linked data.

Published 24 January 2020
24 January 2020
NHS Digital
30 January 2020 9:30am
These statistics will be released on 30 January 2020 9:30am