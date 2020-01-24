Official statistics announcement Acute Patient Level Activity and Costing, 2018-19

This report presents results from collaborative work undertaken by NHS Digital and NHS Improvement to continue and expand the collection of pilot data on acute patient-level costing for accident and emergency, admitted patient care and outpatient activity that occurred in 2018-19. It includes analysis of costing data linked to activity reported in HES, demonstrating the richer analysis of costing data that is possible using the linked data.