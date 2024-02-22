Official statistics announcement

Active Lives Children and Young People Survey: Academic Year 2023-24

This publication summarises activity levels and attitudes towards sport and physical activity in England among children and young people in school years 1-11 (ages 5-16)

From:
Sport England
Published
22 February 2024
Last updated
19 September 2024
Release date:
5 December 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 5 December 2024 9:30am