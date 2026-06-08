2025 Mid-Year Population Estimates for Northern Ireland, including Estimates of the Population Aged 85
The 2025 mid-year population and migration estimates for Northern Ireland including estimates of the population aged 85 and over by age and sex.
The 2025 mid-year population and migration estimates for Northern Ireland including estimates of the population aged 85 and over by age and sex.
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