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Accredited official statistics announcement

2025 Mid-Year Population Estimates for Northern Ireland, including Estimates of the Population Aged 85

The 2025 mid-year population and migration estimates for Northern Ireland including estimates of the population aged 85 and over by age and sex.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published
8 June 2026
Release date:
September to October 2026 (provisional)
These statistics will be released between September and October 2026