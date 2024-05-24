Official statistics announcement

2023 National Cancer Patient Experience Survey results

NHS England publishes the 2023 National Cancer Patient Experience Survey (CPES). The Cancer Patient Experience Survey has been designed to monitor national progress on cancer care; to provide information to drive local quality improvements; to assist commissioners and providers of cancer care; and to inform the work of the various charities and stakeholder groups supporting cancer patients. The survey is conducted by Picker Institute Europe on behalf of NHS England. The results are published on the National Cancer Patient Experience publication website.

From:
NHS England
Published
24 May 2024
Last updated
14 June 2024
Release date:
24 July 2024 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 24 July 2024 9:30am