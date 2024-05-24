2023 National Cancer Patient Experience Survey results
NHS England publishes the 2023 National Cancer Patient Experience Survey (CPES). The Cancer Patient Experience Survey has been designed to monitor national progress on cancer care; to provide information to drive local quality improvements; to assist commissioners and providers of cancer care; and to inform the work of the various charities and stakeholder groups supporting cancer patients. The survey is conducted by Picker Institute Europe on behalf of NHS England. The results are published on the National Cancer Patient Experience publication website.