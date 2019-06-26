National statistics announcement

2019 Mid year Population Estimates for Northern Ireland

NISRA produces estimates of the Northern Ireland population on an annual basis. These population estimates provide the NI population for mid-2019 and outline the population change over the period mid-2018 to mid-2019, including details on the components of population change (i.e. Births, Deaths and Migration). This release contains population estimates by age and sex for Northern Ireland, Local Government Districts, Parliamentary Constituencies, 1992 Electoral Wards and Super Output Areas.

Published 26 June 2019
Last updated 14 May 2020 — see all updates
From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Finance (Northern Ireland)
Release date:
11 June 2020 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 11 June 2020 9:30am