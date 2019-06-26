National Statistics
2018 Mid year Population Estimates for Northern Ireland
2018 Mid year Population Estimates for Northern Ireland and areas within Northern Ireland.
NISRA produces estimates of the Northern Ireland population on an annual basis. These population estimates provide the NI population for mid-2018 and outline the population change over the period mid-2017 to mid-2018, including details on the components of population change (i.e. Births, Deaths and Migration). This release contains population estimates by age and sex for Northern Ireland, Local Government Districts, Parliamentary Constituencies, 1992 Electoral Wards and Super Output Areas.