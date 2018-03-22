The second Independent Grenfell Recovery Taskforce report

Mr Speaker, with permission, I would like to make a statement to update the House on support for those affected by the Grenfell tragedy…

… and on the second report from the Independent Recovery Taskforce.

This report will be published in full on Gov.uk and placed in the Library of the House.

Nine months on, the shocking and terrible events of 14 June continue to cast a long shadow.

I know that it can’t have been easy for the survivors and the bereaved hearing last week…

….about the failure of a fire door from the tower that was tested as part of the Metropolitan Police Service investigation.

I am confident that the police and Public Inquiry will, in time, provide answers.

But, having met survivors and heard their stories…

…I know that doesn’t take away from the pain and the loss being suffered by those left behind.

Their welfare remains our highest priority.

Through our continued work supporting the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea ( RBKC ).

And through my Right Honourable Friend’s valuable work as Grenfell Victims’ Minister…

… ensuring that their voices and concerns are heard right across government.

Work that’s supported by my department and, more widely, by the NHS, by local government and by the voluntary sector.

My thanks to everyone who has gone the extra mile to be there for a community which has gone through so much.

And to the Taskforce for its work in helping to ensure that - after a slow and confused initial response to the disaster…

…that the people of North Kensington are receiving better support from RBKC to help them recover and to rebuild their lives.

I was clear, when I reflected on the Taskforce’s first report in November, that, while progress was being made…

…I expected to see swift, effective action to address all the other the issues highlighted…

…particularly the slow pace of delivery and the need for greater empathy and emotional intelligence.

Two things that are absolutely vital if RBKC is to regain the trust of the people it serves.

My department has been working closely with RBKC throughout to provide the support and the challenge necessary to drive this work.

And I’m pleased to see, from the Taskforce’s second report, that some important progress has been made.

RBKC – alongside the government – has put in significant resources…

…and increased its efforts to provide those affected with greater clarity about the support that’s available to them.

We’ve also seen a stronger focus on implementing new ways of working…

…to drive much-needed cultural change across the council and collaboration with external stakeholders.

Plus greater candour about the improvements that still need to be made.

But there is much more to do to ensure that residents can see and feel that things are getting better on the ground.

Nowhere is this more important than the vital task of rehousing those who lost their homes…

…a task that, I’ve always been clear, must be sensitive to individual needs, but not use these needs as an excuse to justify any type of delays.

Five months on from the fire – at the time of the Taskforce’s first report…

…122 households out of a total of 204 had accepted an offer of temporary or permanent accommodation.

Only 73 households had moved in – and only 26 of those into permanent homes.

Today I can report that 188 households have accepted an offer of accommodation.

Just over two thirds of these, 128 households, have already moved into new accommodation, 62 of these into permanent homes.

This is welcome news, but as the Taskforce’s second report highlights, progress has been far too slow.

It was always going to be a challenge to respond to an unprecedented tragedy on this scale…

…and to secure new accommodation in one of the country’s most expensive locations.

But progress has not been made as quickly as it should have done.

There are still 82 households in emergency accommodation, including 15 in serviced apartments.

With 25 families and 39 children among them.

This is totally unacceptable.

The suffering that these families have already endured is unimaginable.

Living for this long in hotels can only make the process of grieving and recovery even harder.

As the Taskforce has said, it’s unlikely that all households will be permanently rehoused by the 1 year anniversary of the fire.

This is clearly not good enough.

I hoped to have seen much more progress.

And it’s very understandable that the people of North Kensington will feel disappointed and let down…

…even if there are encouraging signs that the pace of rehousing is speeding up.

The council now has over 300 properties that are available to those who lost their homes.

So each household can now choose a good quality property that meets their needs.

With the option of staying in the area if that’s what they wish.

To ensure that these homes are taken up, I expect all households…

…regardless of their level of engagement…

….to be given whatever support they require to be rehoused as quickly as possible.

The government will continue to play its part and provide help with rehousing and other support for survivors…

…including financial support currently worth £72 million to date.

The weeks ahead will be critical for ensuring that efforts to rehouse survivors go up a gear.

I will be closely monitoring this progress and will of course keep this House updated.

Mr Speaker, as I said earlier, it’s paramount – that if the council is to regain trust…

…that the Grenfell community are not just being told that things are changing…

…but they can see that their views and concerns are being heard and that they are being acted upon.

A good example of this – as has been highlighted by the report – is…

…the transfer of responsibilities from the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) to RBKC …

…on an interim basis.

This happened after residents made it clear that the Tenant Management Organisation could no longer have a role…

…not only on the Lancaster West estate, but more widely in housing management throughout the borough. Residents have also been engaged in the process of refurbishing the Lancaster West estate…

…with the government matching the £15 million that the council is investing in this programme.

Alongside this, the council will shortly be consulting with residents on the long-term delivery of housing management needs across the borough.

And their voices and needs will also be at the heart of the process to determine the future of the Grenfell site and the Public Inquiry…

… which has just began its second procedural hearing.

There must be an even stronger focus on needs as we go forward and we step up efforts not just on rehousing survivors…

…but also in helping them to rebuild their lives.

And, vitally, rebuilding trust.

It’s a process that will clearly take time and unstinting commitment on all sides.

As the Taskforce has noted, some progress has been made, but there is no room for complacency.

I expect the council to take on board its recommendations…

…and do more to listen to the community, to improve links with the voluntary sector and to act on the feedback that it gets from the frontline.

And I want to thank the Taskforce’s members once again for their valuable contribution…

…a contribution which will continue for as long as it’s needed.

As they have noted, despite the many challenges, there is, I quote…

…“a level of community spirit and attachment not often seen in local communities in London”.

It’s a dynamic and diverse community spirit made stronger during the darkest of days.

A spirit that is determined to secure a brighter future for the people of North Kensington.

We share that determination and will continue to work with the bereaved, survivors and others.

I commend this Statement to the House.