Decision

Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mrs Naheed Parveen Earl

Outcome of April 2019 hearing. Panel decision and reasons on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education.

Published 15 May 2019
Last updated 31 May 2019 — see all updates
From:
Teaching Regulation Agency

Documents

Prohibition order: Mrs Naheed Parveen Earl

PDF, 181KB, 33 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternative.formats@education.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher reference number: 9564853
Teacher’s date of birth: 24 September 1971
Location teacher worked: Greater Manchester, North West
Date of professional conduct panel: 11 to 15 March 2019, 18 to 22 March 2019 and 16 and 18 April 2019
Outcome type: Prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mrs Naheed Parveen Earl formerly employed in Greater Manchester, North West.

The proceedings were held at Cheylesmore House, 5 Quinton Rd, Coventry CV1 2WT on 11 to 15 March 2019, 18 to 22 March 2019 and 16 and 18 April 2019 and on 17 April 2019 at The Holiday Inn, Hinckley Road, Coventry CV2 2HP at 9.30am.

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

Published 15 May 2019
Last updated 31 May 2019 + show all updates
  1. Changed attachment including redaction
  2. First published.