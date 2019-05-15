Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mrs Naheed Parveen Earl

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher reference number: 9564853 Teacher’s date of birth: 24 September 1971 Location teacher worked: Greater Manchester, North West Date of professional conduct panel: 11 to 15 March 2019, 18 to 22 March 2019 and 16 and 18 April 2019 Outcome type: Prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mrs Naheed Parveen Earl formerly employed in Greater Manchester, North West.

The proceedings were held at Cheylesmore House, 5 Quinton Rd, Coventry CV1 2WT on 11 to 15 March 2019, 18 to 22 March 2019 and 16 and 18 April 2019 and on 17 April 2019 at The Holiday Inn, Hinckley Road, Coventry CV2 2HP at 9.30am.