Decision
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr James Stewart
Outcome of April 2019 hearing. Panel decision and reasons on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education.
Documents
Details
The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.
|Teacher reference number:
|6605721
|Teacher’s date of birth:
|26 January 1945
|Location teacher worked:
|Cambridgeshire, East of England
|Date of professional conduct panel:
|23 April 2019
|Outcome type:
|Prohibition order
Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr James Stewart formerly employed in Cambridgeshire, East of England.
The proceedings were held at Cheylesmore House, 5 Quinton Rd, Coventry CV1 2WT at 9.30am on 23 April 2019.
Teacher misconduct
Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT
Email misconduct.teacher@education.gov.uk
Telephone 020 7593 5393
Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.