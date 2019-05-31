Decision

Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr James Stewart

Outcome of April 2019 hearing. Panel decision and reasons on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education.

Published 31 May 2019
Teaching Regulation Agency

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher reference number: 6605721
Teacher’s date of birth: 26 January 1945
Location teacher worked: Cambridgeshire, East of England
Date of professional conduct panel: 23 April 2019
Outcome type: Prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr James Stewart formerly employed in Cambridgeshire, East of England.

The proceedings were held at Cheylesmore House, 5 Quinton Rd, Coventry CV1 2WT at 9.30am on 23 April 2019.

Teacher misconduct

