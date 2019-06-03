Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Andrew Colville

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher reference number: 9655583 Teacher’s date of birth: 23 December 1969 Location teacher worked: Hertfordshire, East of England Date of professional conduct panel: 16 May 2019 Outcome type: Prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Andrew Colville formerly employed in Hertfordshire, East of England.

The proceedings were held at Cheylesmore House, 5 Quinton Rd, Coventry CV1 2WT at 9.30am on 16 May 2019.