Corporate report

SWLP 22: Soft sided Packaging (FIBCs) Transported by Road on Code XL rated Trailers

Guidance on Standard Waste Loading Plans for containers for Low Level Waste Repository (LLWR).

Published 5 June 2019
From:
Low Level Waste Repository Ltd

Documents

SWLP 22: Soft sided Packaging (FIBCs) Transported by Road on Code XL rated Trailers

PDF, 316KB, 5 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email llwr.public.affairs@llwrsite.com. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

All Waste Loading Support and Standard Waste Loading Plans (SWLP) comply with the guidance set out in the National Industry prepared Guidance Document: Transport Standardisation Committee TCSC 1006.

See Transport Container Standardisation Committee website.

The Waste Loading Plan Information Form (WSC-FOR-WLP) can be downloaded from Section 6 of the Waste Acceptance Procedure.

Published 5 June 2019