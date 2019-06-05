Corporate report
SWLP 22: Soft sided Packaging (FIBCs) Transported by Road on Code XL rated Trailers
Guidance on Standard Waste Loading Plans for containers for Low Level Waste Repository (LLWR).
Documents
Details
All Waste Loading Support and Standard Waste Loading Plans (SWLP) comply with the guidance set out in the National Industry prepared Guidance Document: Transport Standardisation Committee TCSC 1006.
See Transport Container Standardisation Committee website.
The Waste Loading Plan Information Form (WSC-FOR-WLP) can be downloaded from Section 6 of the Waste Acceptance Procedure.
Published 5 June 2019