Surveillance Camera Day: 20 June 2019
This information is for individuals and organisations who want to get involved in Surveillance Camera Day.
Surveillance Camera Day is a national event to encourage a conversation about the use of surveillance cameras in modern society. It will take place on 20 June 2019.
It is being organised by the Surveillance Camera Commissioner’s office in conjunction with the Centre for Research into Information, Surveillance and Privacy (CRISP).
Find out how to get involved with Surveillance Camera Day.
For further information contact the Surveillance Camera Commissioner’s office or Professor William Webster at CRISP.
Published 15 May 2019
Last updated 12 June 2019 + show all updates
- Added list of participating organisations to Doors Open guide.
- First published.