Surveillance Camera Day: 20 June 2019

This information is for individuals and organisations who want to get involved in Surveillance Camera Day.

Published 15 May 2019
Last updated 12 June 2019 — see all updates
From:
Surveillance Camera Commissioner

Doors open - 20 June 2019

HTML

Doors open poster

PDF, 1.62MB, 1 page

Surveillance Camera Day - Facebook graphic

JPEG, 616KB

Surveillance Camera Day - LinkedIn graphic

JPEG, 482KB

Surveillance Camera Day - Twitter graphic

JPEG, 671KB

Surveillance Camera Day logos

ZIP, 566KB

Surveillance Camera Day is a national event to encourage a conversation about the use of surveillance cameras in modern society. It will take place on 20 June 2019.

It is being organised by the Surveillance Camera Commissioner’s office in conjunction with the Centre for Research into Information, Surveillance and Privacy (CRISP).

Find out how to get involved with Surveillance Camera Day.

For further information contact the Surveillance Camera Commissioner’s office or Professor William Webster at CRISP.

  1. Added list of participating organisations to Doors Open guide.
  2. First published.