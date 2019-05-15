Surveillance Camera Day: 20 June 2019

Surveillance Camera Day is a national event to encourage a conversation about the use of surveillance cameras in modern society. It will take place on 20 June 2019.

It is being organised by the Surveillance Camera Commissioner’s office in conjunction with the Centre for Research into Information, Surveillance and Privacy (CRISP).

Find out how to get involved with Surveillance Camera Day.

For further information contact the Surveillance Camera Commissioner’s office or Professor William Webster at CRISP.