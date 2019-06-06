Supreme Court annual report and accounts: 2018 to 2019

The report covers the Supreme Court’s ninth full financial year.

In her last annual report, President of the Supreme Court Lady Hale charts changes to the bench during the reporting period 1 April 2018 and 31 March 2019.

The annual report also highlights the Court’s sitting in Belfast in April 2018 and the visit of TRH The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall to the Court in February 2019. During the year there were 64 judgments in the Supreme Court and 40 in the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council.

The report was presented to Parliament under Section 54(1) of the Constitutional Reform Act 2005. The accounts were presented to the House of Commons under Section 6(4) of the Government Resources and Accounts Act 2000.