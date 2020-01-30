Corporate report

Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA): Corporate plan financial years 2019 to 2022

This corporate plan sets out the strategic objectives for the SDA for the financial years 2019 to 2022.

Ministry of Defence

The Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA) is an Executive Agency of the Ministry of Defence. The vision and primary purpose of the SDA is to lead a high-performing, industrial enterprise to deliver the United Kingdom’s submarine capability safely and securely, and more effectively and cost-efficiently every year. This corporate plan sets out the organisation’s vision, purpose and strategic objectives during the financials year 2019 to 2022.

