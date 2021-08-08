Providing practical support for people self-isolating

This guidance sets out the funding background and the government’s expectations of the types of practical support that should be available to people who are self-isolating due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

This funding is administered to upper-tier local authorities. They should work in partnership with lower-tier local authorities and the voluntary and community sector to deliver practical support. The support could include help with practical tasks, accessing food, assisting with caring responsibilities and mental health, loneliness, and digital support.

The aim of this guidance is to ensure that local authorities and the voluntary and community sector are aware of this funding and how it can be spent to increase the level of support available to people who are self-isolating due to COVID-19.