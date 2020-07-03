Privacy notice for maintaining records of staff, customers and visitors to support NHS Test and Trace
This privacy notice describes how the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) will process personal data from venues and establishments to support contact tracing.
Documents
Details
To support NHS Test and Trace in England, some organisations in certain sectors of the economy can volunteer to collect the details, and maintain records, of staff, customers and visitors on their premises. Participation in this scheme for both businesses and individuals is voluntary.
This privacy notice is concerned with the processing of this personal data by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) from the point that it is voluntarily shared by the relevant venue/establishment.