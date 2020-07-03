Guidance

Privacy notice for maintaining records of staff, customers and visitors to support NHS Test and Trace

This privacy notice describes how the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) will process personal data from venues and establishments to support contact tracing.

Published 3 July 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England (see publications for Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland)

Documents

Privacy notice for maintaining records of staff, customers and visitors to support NHS Test and Trace

HTML

Details

To support NHS Test and Trace in England, some organisations in certain sectors of the economy can volunteer to collect the details, and maintain records, of staff, customers and visitors on their premises. Participation in this scheme for both businesses and individuals is voluntary.

This privacy notice is concerned with the processing of this personal data by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) from the point that it is voluntarily shared by the relevant venue/establishment.

Published 3 July 2020