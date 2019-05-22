Independent report

Post-release supervision for short-term prisoners (CRCs)

The HMPPS action plan in response to HM Inspectorate of Probation’s (HMIP’s) inspection of Post-release supervision for short-term prisoners (CRCs).

Published 22 May 2019
From:
Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service

Documents

Details

This action plan has been published in response to the HMIP inspection.

The HMIP inspection report for Post-release supervision for short-term prisoners: the work undertaken by Community Rehabilitation Companies (CRCs) was originally published by the HMIP in May 2019.

Published 22 May 2019