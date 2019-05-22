FOI release

Over-repayment data for English domiciled borrowers

Data on English domiciled borrowers who have over-repaid their Income Contingent Repayment student loan, covering tax years 2009/10 to 2016/17

Income Contingent Repayment loans are the type of student loans which were made available from 1998 onwards to higher education students. These loans are repaid based on income, normally via deductions from a borrower’s salary if employed or through Self Assessment tax return if self-employed.

