Guidance

Non-Domestic Rates (Lists) Bill: policy factsheet

This factsheet provides further background information on the measures within the Non-Domestic Rates (Lists) Bill.

Published 12 June 2019
From:
Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government
Applies to:
England and Wales

Documents

Details

The Non-Domestic Rates (Lists) Bill was introduced to the House of Commons on 12 June 2019.

The Bill:

  • moves business rates revaluations onto a 3 year cycle
  • brings forward the next revaluation to 2021
  • sets the date for the publication of draft rateable values to no later than 31 December preceding the revaluation
Published 12 June 2019