Non-Domestic Rates (Lists) Bill: policy factsheet
This factsheet provides further background information on the measures within the Non-Domestic Rates (Lists) Bill.
The Non-Domestic Rates (Lists) Bill was introduced to the House of Commons on 12 June 2019.
The Bill:
- moves business rates revaluations onto a 3 year cycle
- brings forward the next revaluation to 2021
- sets the date for the publication of draft rateable values to no later than 31 December preceding the revaluation
Published 12 June 2019