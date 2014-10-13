Guidance

Mount Pleasant Aerodrome manual

Ministry of Defence
13 October 2014
Last updated: 3 November 2017

Describes the airfield including the management, physical characteristics, services available and operation procedures.

Mount Pleasant Aerodrome manual 2017

Ref: Version 1.0, effective May 2017 PDF, 2.82MB, 53 pages

The purpose of the Mount Pleasant Aerodrome manual is to provide, in a standardised format, a mechanism to inform both military and civilian operators of accurate aerodrome data that includes physical characteristics, available services, aerodrome hazards and operating procedures.

Operators wishing to use Mount Pleasant Aerodrome are to contact the Aerodrome via the Joint Operations Centre (MPAM para 4.2.6) or for further information at the following email: BFSAI-FLK-AO@mod.uk.

