The purpose of the Mount Pleasant Aerodrome manual is to provide, in a standardised format, a mechanism to inform both military and civilian operators of accurate aerodrome data that includes physical characteristics, available services, aerodrome hazards and operating procedures.

Operators wishing to use Mount Pleasant Aerodrome are to contact the Aerodrome via the Joint Operations Centre (MPAM para 4.2.6) or for further information at the following email: BFSAI-FLK-AO@mod.uk.