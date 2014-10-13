Guidance
Mount Pleasant Aerodrome manual
Describes the airfield including the management, physical characteristics, services available and operation procedures.
Document
Details
The purpose of the Mount Pleasant Aerodrome manual is to provide, in a standardised format, a mechanism to inform both military and civilian operators of accurate aerodrome data that includes physical characteristics, available services, aerodrome hazards and operating procedures.
Operators wishing to use Mount Pleasant Aerodrome are to contact the Aerodrome via the Joint Operations Centre (MPAM para 4.2.6) or for further information at the following email: BFSAI-FLK-AO@mod.uk.
Document information
Published: 13 October 2014
Updated: 3 November 2017
- Added updated Mount Pleasant Aerodrome manual 2017.
- Updated "Operators wishing to use Mount Pleasant Aerodrome" statement and email address.
- Added new version 3.3 of the Mount Pleasant Aerodrome manual.
- Added new version of manual 3.2.
- Updated the manual to the latest version.
- First published.
From: Ministry of Defence