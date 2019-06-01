Correspondence

Local government business rates pilots: guidance error

Letter from the Permanent Secretary to the Comptroller and Auditor General of the National Audit Office regarding guidance sent to local authorities in England.

Published 1 June 2019
From:
Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government

Documents

Details

Letter sent from Melanie Dawes CB to Sir Amyas Morse to inform him that the department will be making special payments to a number of local authorities, following a technical error by officials in the guidance note for business rates pilots in 2019 to 2020.

