Correspondence

Intimidation in Public Life: Letter to political parties

Letter from Lord Evans to the leaders of Westminster parties in relation to the Committee’s report, Intimidation in Public Life.

Published 21 May 2019
From:
Committee on Standards in Public Life

Documents

Intimidation in Public Life: letter from Lord Evans

MS Word Document, 29.3KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email public@public-standards.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Lord Evans has written to the leaders of Westminster parties to say that The Jo Cox Foundation will act as independent support to take forward the Committee on Standards in Public Life’s recommendation that political parties should ‘work together to develop a joint code of conduct on intimidatory behaviour’.

Published 21 May 2019

Related content