Intimidation in Public Life: Letter to political parties
Letter from Lord Evans to the leaders of Westminster parties in relation to the Committee’s report, Intimidation in Public Life.
Lord Evans has written to the leaders of Westminster parties to say that The Jo Cox Foundation will act as independent support to take forward the Committee on Standards in Public Life’s recommendation that political parties should ‘work together to develop a joint code of conduct on intimidatory behaviour’.
Published 21 May 2019