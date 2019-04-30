Research and analysis

Geospatial Commission call for evidence responses

This document contains the user responses to the Geospatial Commission call for evidence that was launched on 15th August 2018.

Published 30 April 2019
Last updated 24 May 2019 — see all updates
Geospatial Commission

Geospatial Commission Call for Evidence - Submitted Responses

PDF, 30.9MB, 2354 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publiccorrespondence@cabinetoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

On the 15th August 2018, the Geospatial Commission sent out a call for evidence to hear how the use of geospatial data can support economic growth and productivity across the United Kingdom, while transforming how public services are delivered.

Organisations completed the questionnaire and returned it to the Geospatial Commission. This document contains the completed questionnaires from each organisation who responded.

The Geospatial Commission have reviewed the responses contained in this document and the government’s response to the call for evidence can be found in the Geospatial Commission’s Annual Plan.

