Geospatial Commission call for evidence responses

On the 15th August 2018, the Geospatial Commission sent out a call for evidence to hear how the use of geospatial data can support economic growth and productivity across the United Kingdom, while transforming how public services are delivered.

Organisations completed the questionnaire and returned it to the Geospatial Commission. This document contains the completed questionnaires from each organisation who responded.

The Geospatial Commission have reviewed the responses contained in this document and the government’s response to the call for evidence can be found in the Geospatial Commission’s Annual Plan.