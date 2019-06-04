Policy paper

Geological Disposal Facility site evaluation: CoRWM response to the RWM consultation

This document sets out CoRWM's response to Radioactive Waste Management's consultation on site evaluation.

In December 2018 Radioactive Waste Management (RWM) launched a consultation on the search for a suitable site for a Geological Disposal Facility (GDF).

CoRWM was represented at all RWM site evaluation events held in England and Wales in February and March 2019. This document is CoRWM’s response to the consultation.

