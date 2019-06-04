Policy paper
Geological Disposal Facility site evaluation: CoRWM response to the RWM consultation
This document sets out CoRWM's response to Radioactive Waste Management's consultation on site evaluation.
Documents
Details
In December 2018 Radioactive Waste Management (RWM) launched a consultation on the search for a suitable site for a Geological Disposal Facility (GDF).
CoRWM was represented at all RWM site evaluation events held in England and Wales in February and March 2019. This document is CoRWM’s response to the consultation.
Published 4 June 2019