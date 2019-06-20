Correspondence
Commissioning letter to the Biometrics and Forensic Ethics Group 2019
Commissioning letter to the Biometrics and Forensics Ethics Group from its policy sponsor Alex Macdonald, setting out work priorities for the period 2019 to 2020.
The Biometrics and Forensics Group (BFEG) has been commissioned to provide independent advice to ministers on ethical issues related to the use of biometrics and forensics.
The BFEG has been asked to consider and provide advice on a number of important issues including:
- the Home Office biometrics programme and governance review
- the use of live facial recognition
- the use of large and complex datasets
- the development of the Home Office Data Ethics framework
- forensic information and database policy and projects
- the biometric elements of the future borders and immigration system design
- policy related to retention of biometrics from convicted persons
