Notice
Call for proposals: Horizontal Spaceport Development Fund
Applications for funding to help prospective horizontal spaceports in the UK.
Documents
Details
HM Government is enabling access to space from the UK. In July 2018, we announced support for the establishment of a vertical spaceport in Scotland. We are now inviting applications for funding to help prospective horizontal spaceports in the UK build their business cases for offering small satellite launch, and sub-orbital flight and ancillary services.
Published 22 May 2019