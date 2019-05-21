Notice

Call for proposals: Horizontal Spaceport Development Fund

Applications for funding to help prospective horizontal spaceports in the UK.

Published 22 May 2019
From:
UK Space Agency

Documents

Announcement of Opportunity

PDF, 147KB, 6 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email info@ukspaceagency.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex A: Application Guidance and FAQs

PDF, 183KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email info@ukspaceagency.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex B: Application Form

MS Word Document, 59.5KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email info@ukspaceagency.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex C: Milestone Costs

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 31.4KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email info@ukspaceagency.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex D: Grant Funding Agreement

MS Word Document, 285KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email info@ukspaceagency.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex E: Evaluation Criteria and Marking of proposals

PDF, 164KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email info@ukspaceagency.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

HM Government is enabling access to space from the UK. In July 2018, we announced support for the establishment of a vertical spaceport in Scotland. We are now inviting applications for funding to help prospective horizontal spaceports in the UK build their business cases for offering small satellite launch, and sub-orbital flight and ancillary services.

Published 22 May 2019