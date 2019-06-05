Corporate report
British Hallmarking Council: corporate statement, 2019
A review of the British Hallmarking Council’s (BHC) 2018 achievements and its aims for 2019.
The BHC corporate statement includes the following:
- a review of the 2018 objectives and the extent to which these have been met
- the council’s objectives for 2019
- communications with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS)
It should be read in conjunction with the Framework Document which sets out rules and guidelines on:
- duties and powers
- finance and membership of the Council
- responsibilities of the chair, Accounting Officer and secretary
Published 5 June 2019