British Hallmarking Council: corporate statement, 2019

A review of the British Hallmarking Council’s (BHC) 2018 achievements and its aims for 2019.

Published 5 June 2019
British Hallmarking Council

The BHC corporate statement includes the following:

  • a review of the 2018 objectives and the extent to which these have been met
  • the council’s objectives for 2019
  • communications with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS)

It should be read in conjunction with the Framework Document which sets out rules and guidelines on:

  • duties and powers
  • finance and membership of the Council
  • responsibilities of the chair, Accounting Officer and secretary
