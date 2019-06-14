Announcement of Opportunity: Aurora Education and Outreach 2019

The UK Space Agency is making up to £300k available over the next twelve months to organisations that are seeking to create materials that support the education and outreach aims and objectives of the UK Space Agency’s Exploration Programme.

The UK Space Agency wants to use exciting missions like ExoMars and Insight to support our Education and Skills Strategy by providing an inspiring context for learning as well as addressing the skills needs of the space sector. In addition, we wish to raise the general public’s awareness of the UK’s space programme.

The overall objectives of this call are: