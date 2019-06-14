Notice
Announcement of Opportunity: Aurora Education and Outreach 2019
Aiming to support Education, Outreach and STEM learning to enhance the UK’s capabilities and encourage young people into the space sector.
Documents
Details
The UK Space Agency is making up to £300k available over the next twelve months to organisations that are seeking to create materials that support the education and outreach aims and objectives of the UK Space Agency’s Exploration Programme.
The UK Space Agency wants to use exciting missions like ExoMars and Insight to support our Education and Skills Strategy by providing an inspiring context for learning as well as addressing the skills needs of the space sector. In addition, we wish to raise the general public’s awareness of the UK’s space programme.
The overall objectives of this call are:
- Use the inspiration of Mars exploration to encourage and maintain interest in STEM subjects and STEM as a career choice;
- To use excitement around the ExoMars and InSight missions to support teachers in delivering the national curriculum and government priorities e.g. maths and coding;
- Using real examples of young engineers and scientists to show young people they could have a career in space;
- Provide guidance around the choices about courses they need to make if they wish to pursue a STEM career.