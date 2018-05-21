Who are our members?

Parole Board Members are public appointees who are appointed through an open recruitment process by the Secretary of State for Justice. They come from a variety of backgrounds, including specialist members who may be judges, psychiatrists or psychologists. Specialist members are allocated based on the facts of a particular case.

Key statistics

Total number of members: 246

Independent members: 151

Judicial members: 44

Probation members: 5

Psychiatrist members: 15

Psychologist members: 31

50:50 Male to Female ratio.

4% of Members are BAME.

As of January 2018, 100 members out of the total 246 are Chairs, meaning they can act as the lead member on a panel for an oral hearing.