Our members
Parole hearings are conducted by Parole Board Members, who come from a variety of backgrounds
Who are our members?
Parole Board Members are public appointees who are appointed through an open recruitment process by the Secretary of State for Justice. They come from a variety of backgrounds, including specialist members who may be judges, psychiatrists or psychologists. Specialist members are allocated based on the facts of a particular case.
Key statistics
- Total number of members: 246
- Independent members: 151
- Judicial members: 44
- Probation members: 5
- Psychiatrist members: 15
- Psychologist members: 31
- 50:50 Male to Female ratio.
- 4% of Members are BAME.
As of January 2018, 100 members out of the total 246 are Chairs, meaning they can act as the lead member on a panel for an oral hearing.
Published 21 May 2018