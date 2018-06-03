Welsh Secretary welcomes investment in Wales and Borders rail services

My congratulations to KeolisAmey who have today been confirmed as the new operators of the Wales and Borders rail franchise. This important milestone is a testament to the effective collaboration between the UK and Welsh Governments and the rail industry in Wales throughout the process.

Services operated under the Wales and Borders franchise are a vital component of Wales’ transport infrastructure serving thousands of commuters and passengers each day.

It is essential that Wales has cutting edge transport links to move people to jobs, encourage investment and help grow our economy. Moreover, it is important that future investment provides visible and practical improvements to the rail travel experience on a franchise with the potential to grow transport links between England and Wales.

With the franchising powers we are devolving to the Welsh Government, the UK Government has delivered on a key recommendation made by Sir Paul Silk’s Commission on Devolution in Wales. We now look to the Welsh Government to deliver on our joint ambitions to improve connectivity, cut journey times and create a transport infrastructure that is fit for the future.