Welsh Secretary sounds battle cry as Wales take on England in winner takes all women’s World Cup qualifier

The Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns will join the record-breaking crowd at Rodney Parade on Friday to cheer on the Welsh women’s team who have enjoyed an unprecedented World Cup qualifying campaign which has seen the team maintain an undefeated run and are yet to concede a goal.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

The Welsh women, who are on the brink of earning their place in history, are an inspiration to girls and boys all over the country. With a record breaking crowd in attendance, and thousands watching on screens all over the country, there is no doubt that the whole of Wales is behind the team/ I wish them every success as their epic campaign continues.

The game comes as the Football Association of Wales (FAW) confirmed talks were underway on a potential home nations bid for the 2030 football World Cup. The UK Government has already confirmed that it would support such a bid, after the Office of the Secretary of State for Wales secured Home Office funding for the unsuccessful Euro 2020 bid in 2017.

