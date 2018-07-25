Wales set to host Board of Trade this November

International Trade Secretary, Dr Liam Fox MP, today (25 July 2018) announces that Swansea University will host the Board of Trade in November 2018.

Over 2 days (14 and 15 November), Board of Trade members will meet with local businesses and the International Trade Secretary will celebrate Welsh trade achievements by recognising local companies with Board of Trade Awards (BOFTAs). The National Trade Academy Programme will also run a Welsh business showcase.

Latest HMRC figures show goods exports from Wales increased by 7.1% to £16.4 billion in the year to March 2018, demonstrating the global demand for Welsh products.

With Wales being home to nearly 4,000 exporters in 2017, with an average value per exporter of more than £4.2 million, the Department for International Trade ( DIT ) is running a series of exporting masterclasses and seminars this week at the Royal Welsh Show in Llanelwedd. This will help more businesses take practical steps towards selling overseas.

The seminars will provide information on the benefits of exporting, dealing with potential barriers, developing a successful export strategy, finding the right route to market, and securing the best customers, agents and distributors.

International Trade Secretary and President of the Board of Trade Dr Liam Fox MP said:

As an international economic department, DIT is committed to helping Welsh businesses boost exports, find new markets and showcase their international reputation for excellence, from food and drink to agriculture and automotive. There is a world of opportunity out there for UK businesses. Initiatives from the Board of Trade to the Royal Welsh Show will help identify and unlock new export markets, encourage inward investment and support the next wave of British exporters.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns MP confirmed that the Board of Trade will be held at Swansea University in the autumn:

The UK Government wants to celebrate the achievements of businesses that are demonstrating exceptional innovation, delivering prosperity to their local communities, and championing free trade. The Board of Trade allows us to do just that and I am thrilled that the Board will be coming to Wales in November. The significant increase in Welsh exports shows our home-grown companies are succeeding on the world stage and I encourage businesses to get down to the Royal Welsh Show to attend one of the DIT exporting masterclasses to build on this success.

For more information, or to register to attend the DIT Export Hub seminars at the Royal Welsh Show this week, visit events.trade.gov.uk

Background

The Department for International Trade ( DIT ) secures UK and global prosperity by promoting and financing international trade and investment, and championing free trade. We are an international economic department, responsible for:

Bringing together policy, promotion and financial expertise to break down barriers to trade and investment, and help businesses succeed

Delivering a new trade policy framework for the UK as we leave the EU

Promoting British trade and investment across the world

Building the global appetite for British goods and services

About the National Trade Academy Programme

The National Trade Academy Programme offers a range of initiatives that seek to engender a culture of exporting and ensure that we are constantly striving to become a nation of confident exporters and international trade experts with a solid understanding of the importance of international trade and investment.

In order to achieve this we need to ensure that we continually identify ways to furnish businesses and individuals with the skills and knowledge they require to become proficient exporters, and that there are worthwhile development opportunities available.

The Board of Trade National Trade Academy Programme will offer a variety of upskilling and thought leadership opportunities for students, businesses and academics. It will build international trade and investment related skills and knowledge across the UK and help foster a culture of exporting through a broad range of initiatives. It will include training and events such as an International Trade Summer School to help students and entrepreneurs turn their ideas and ambitions into Britain’s global exports. The initiatives will be run by the Department for International Trade as well as partners organisations.

About the Board of Trade Awards

The Department for International Trade ( DIT ) works with thousands of businesses. We want to celebrate those which are showing exceptional innovation, delivering prosperity to their local communities, and championing free trade.

Our staff care passionately about the businesses they support. The Board of Trade Awards allow us to recognise businesses that we believe deserve special recognition for their role within their communities.

We also want to showcase successes in trade and investment across the whole of the UK, from all sectors, and amongst businesses of all shapes and sizes.

Board of Trade Awards will be given out on an annual basis at Board of Trade meetings as it travels round the UK, during domestic visits and missions, and at an annual business reception. Award recipients are nominated and selected by Civil Servants from the Department for International Trade – we want to ensure that all businesses, not only businesses that have the resources to submit applications for awards, can be recognised.

