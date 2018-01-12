Vice Mayor of Liverpool Gary Millar visit to Surabaya

Vice Mayor of Liverpool Gary Millar met with the Mayor of Surabaya Tri Rismaharini to follow up on Sister City agreement between Surabaya and Liverpool. He also discussed the International Business Festival in Liverpool on 2018 and encourages Indonesian businesses to take part.

During the visit Mr Millar was also scheduled to visit Surabaya Creative Centre to learn more about initiatives on E-commerce and offer UK expertise to develop coaching skills in football schools in Surabaya.

Gary Millar said:

I am very pleased to be making my first visit to Surabaya and to identify areas of collaboration with our partners at provincial level. Surabaya and Liverpool have similar characteristics as second cities that rely very much on ports and the maritime sector. I look forward to discussing partnerships and supporting both cities’ development programmes.

Notes to Editors: