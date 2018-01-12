Press release
Vice Mayor of Liverpool Gary Millar visit to Surabaya
Following up on Sister City agreement between Surabaya and Liverpool, Gary Millar met the Mayor of Surabaya during his visit on 27-28 November 2017.
Vice Mayor of Liverpool Gary Millar met with the Mayor of Surabaya Tri Rismaharini to follow up on Sister City agreement between Surabaya and Liverpool. He also discussed the International Business Festival in Liverpool on 2018 and encourages Indonesian businesses to take part.
During the visit Mr Millar was also scheduled to visit Surabaya Creative Centre to learn more about initiatives on E-commerce and offer UK expertise to develop coaching skills in football schools in Surabaya.
Gary Millar said:
I am very pleased to be making my first visit to Surabaya and to identify areas of collaboration with our partners at provincial level. Surabaya and Liverpool have similar characteristics as second cities that rely very much on ports and the maritime sector. I look forward to discussing partnerships and supporting both cities’ development programmes.
Notes to Editors:
- A Letter of Intent (LoI) of Sister City Agreement was signed by both parties on 17 May 2017 in Liverpool covering 5 areas of cooperation including port and maritime management, economics, human resources and capacity building management, smart cities and creative industries
- The 2018 International Business Festival is one of the world’s biggest trade and investment expos. The Festival will be held in Liverpool next June and aims to give businesses from all over the world the space, support and expertise they need to grow and explore new international markets. The Festival will focus on high-growth industries such as sustainable energy, global logistics and shipping and manufacturing.
- With total Indonesian exports to the UK of £1,545 million in 2016 (a 16.4% increase from 2015), Indonesia enjoyed a trade surplus of £578 million. This was lower than the previous year’s surplus of £443 million.
- The majority of UK exports to Indonesia are in machinery and transport equipment (36.2%), chemicals and related products (25.8%), and crude materials that are inedible (14.4%). By contrast, UK imports from Indonesia are mainly manufactured goods (61.5%).
- For further information on the visit please contact British Embassy’s Spokesperson Faye Belnis at +62 (0) 811 87777 62.