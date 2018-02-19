UK Visa Services now at your doorstep

The Dhaka ODMV is part of UK Visas and Immigration’s proactive approach to constant improvement in customer service.

The ODMV uses the UK Visas and Immigration’s mobile Biometric Enrolment System (BES) equipment to take biometric data (finger scans and digital photograph). This service is delivered by the UK Visas and Immigration’s commercial partner, VFS Global.

Alison Blake, British High Commissioner, said:

“UK Visas and Immigration seeks constantly to improve the service we offer. I am delighted to announce that the UK is the first country to launch the VFS Global mobile facility in Bangladesh.

“This service allows Bangladeshis to submit their visa application and biometric data outside our current network of Visa Application Centres.

“For customers in Dhaka, it means they no longer have to travel to the Visa Application Centre in Dhaka to submit their applications.

“Bangladesh and Britain are close friends and partners and this development is a further step in enabling stronger people-to-people relationships.”

NOTES TO EDITORS

On Demand Mobile Visa service is optional and applicants will have to pay an additional fee.