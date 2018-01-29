UK Sustainable Railway Mission in Taiwan to Share Innovative Development in Railway Sector

Led by Lord Faulkner, UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Taiwan, a UK sustainable railway mission is visiting Taiwan from 29 to 30 January to promote the UK’s capability in the operation and maintenance of railway and metro networks. Made up of 19 experts representing 14 British companies as well as a UK representative from Rail Industry Association(RIA), this mission is part of the “Innovation is GREAT” campaign launched by the British Office last October to introduce innovative British technologies and services to Taiwan.

The UK railway sector is strong in providing consultancy, preventative remote monitoring systems, maintenance equipment, and railway certification such as IV&V (independent verification and validation) to Taiwan railway operators. During the two-day visit, the delegates will attend workshops with Taiwan’s mainline and metro authorities and operators to demonstrate the UK’s expertise in all aspects of the railway sector, including infrastructure design and asset management.

Lord Faulkner said: “The railways of Taiwan and the UK share many similarities in their operations and both are committed to investing in the future. This workshop offers an excellent opportunity to share the UK’s latest experience in creating sustainable railways, as well as learning about the challenges faced by Taiwan and the solutions being planned to tackle them. And I very much hope that it well lead to more business between the UK and Taiwan.”

During his visit, Lord Faulkner will meet the Minister of Ministry of Economic Affairs, and the Minister of Transportation and Communications to enhance the mutual collaboration opportunities between the UK and Taiwan in railway and other sectors. He will also visit Hsinchu City to discuss co-operation opportunities related to Taiwan’s Forward-Looking Infrastructure Development Programme.

The UK’s main rail system has been developing for over 170 years and forms a dynamic national business contributing £9.3 billion a year to the UK economy. The UK’s railway industry is amongst the best in the world across all aspects of rail systems: from the planning and design of the projects, specialist equipment supply, construction, and testing and commissioning, all the way through to operations, maintenance and whole-life asset management. With faster trains in place and smart rail technology applied, there will be further opportunities related to major maintenance work for the existing railway networks between the UK and Taiwan.

More infomation

The 15 British participants are: Movement Strategies, Stanley Engineered Fastening, Siemens Rail Automation, Xrail Group, MAN Diesel & Turbo UK, Bombardier, Camlin Rail, Railway Industry Association (RIA), RS Clare, LPA Group, British Steel, Balfour Beatty Rail UK, Colas Rail Asia, BMT Asia Pacific, and Ricardo Rail Taiwan.