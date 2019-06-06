UK exports boom in all 4 nations

Data released today by HMRC (6 June) shows every UK nation recorded a greater value of goods exports in the 2018/19 financial year than ever before.

This highlights how the UK’s recent surge in exports is not driven by a single region, but is rather, a nationwide phenomenon as businesses tap into the growing demand for British produce across the globe.

In the 2018/19 financial year, goods exports from:

England grew at 3.0% to £251.9bn

Scotland grew at 12.9% to £32.8bn

Wales grew at 7.5% to £17.7bn

Northern Ireland grew at 4.4% to £9.0bn

All of the UK nations have now recorded at least 3 consecutive financial years of goods export growth, illustrating the consistency of the success of exporters up and down the country.

The number of businesses across the country exporting has also increased, with 110,831 businesses exporting goods in the first quarter of 2019, 5,073, more than during the same period last year. In fact, there are now more businesses exporting goods in every UK nation than ever before.

Secretary of State for International Trade & President of the Board of Trade, The Rt Hon Dr Liam Fox MP said:

Whether it is an exporter in rural Derbyshire or the Scottish Highlands, people and businesses across the world want to get their hands on British goods at unprecedented levels.

The data released today pays homage to the hard work of people working in British businesses up and down the United Kingdom, who are now exporting their goods on unprecedented scales.

I am delighted that exports continue to grow in every part of the UK, this shows we are working for every corner of our country and are not led by 1 region alone.