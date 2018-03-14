Tribunal, Trade Marks and Designs Case Worker Examiner

Purpose

The Intellectual Property Office ( IPO ) is the official government body responsible for Intellectual Property ( IP ) rights in the United Kingdom. These rights include patents, designs, trade Marks and copyright.

We are responsible for the granting of IP rights, which promotes creativity and enables the economy and society to benefit from knowledge and ideas.

These available posts sit within our Tribunal, Trade Marks and Designs Division. We are specifically responsible for granting registered rights in trade marks and designs as well as independently administering the associated Tribunal function too.

Roles and Responsibilities

Main Duties (depending on role offered):

Tribunal Case Work Examiner:

ensuring the timely and efficient processing of cases before the Tribunal according to the legislation set out under the Trade Marks Act 1994 (and the Trade Marks Rules 2008) and/or the Designs Act 1949 (and the Designs Rules 2006)

inspection of statements of case/counter statements ascertaining whether the correct grounds have been pleaded and notifying the parties of any perceived deficiencies where appropriate

ensure that all evidence admitted into the proceedings complies with the relevant legislation and published guidance material and that any deficiencies are identified and notified to the parties

consideration of and determining on a preliminary basis any request made once the evidence timetable has been set for extension of time and stay requests, consolidation, cross-examination and disclosure

respond to all litigants whether in writing or on the telephone in an impartial, professional and customer friendly way

proactively keeping own knowledge up to date and developing self

developing a thorough understanding of the relevant sections of the legislation, case law and associated practice

improving our service to customers by joining in with continuous improvement activities

Trade Marks or Designs Examiner:

examination of applications to register Trade Marks under the Trade Marks Act 1994 (and the Trade Marks Rules 2008) and/or the Examination of Designs under the Designs Act 1949 (and the Designs Rules 2006)

analysis of arguments and evidence submitted in support of applications so that well thought through and sound decisions are made

clearly communicating to customers (ranging from professional Attorneys to Unrepresented Applicants) on all aspects of the application and registration process

assisting applicants and representatives in overcoming any objections raised against their application and providing excellent customer care

proactively keeping own knowledge up to date and developing self

developing a thorough understanding of the relevant sections of the legislation, case law and associated practice

improving our service to customers by joining in with continuous improvement activities

How to apply

Full details of this role and how to apply are available on the Civil Service Jobs website.

The closing date for applications is 26 March 2018.

For more information please email adminvacancies@ipo.gov.uk.