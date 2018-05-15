Trade Secrets Directive: government response published

Today government published a response to a consultation on trade secrets regulations. The consultation ended in March 2018.

The EU Trade Secrets Directive addresses differences in protection across the EU. It provides a definition of a trade secret. It also sets out measures, procedures and remedies for the courts.

The government response includes a summary of responses as well as next steps. A range of organisations and individuals responded. They include trade representatives, civil society organisations and legal professions. The government thanks all who responded to the technical consultation.

The Directive must be implemented by 9 June 2018. The government intends to lay regulations soon.