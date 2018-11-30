There is a world beyond Europe, and a time beyond Brexit - Fox

Calling for MPs to look beyond current divisions and deliver Brexit, he is expected to say:

Now is the time to raise our sights, and acknowledge that there is a world beyond Europe, and a time Beyond Brexit. The Government has made clear that we want to take a balanced approach to the question of our future trading prospects. We need to maximise our access to the EU market but without damaging our potential to benefit from emerging trade opportunities in other parts of the world. Even before we get to new trade opportunities afforded by new trade agreements there are still considerable export opportunities for British businesses to exploit in existing markets. We still have ground to make up on our international competitors in many of these countries abroad. If we want Britain to become a global exporting superpower, we have to unlock our considerable potential.

On Britain’s role in shaping the future of trade, he is expected to say:

A wholesale revolution in the patterns of trade has already arrived. The tectonic plates of global commerce are shifting under our feet. Our future FTAs are hugely important - not least because they are strategic as well as economic tools - but in the long run, it is not what we do unilaterally, or even bilaterally, that will make the biggest difference. Instead, it is working to update and improve the rules-based international system that governs global trade. How the multilateral trading environment develops will almost certainly be the most crucial determinant of the degree of trade liberalisation that will occur and consequently the scale of future opportunities. This is an area in which the UK will play a pivotal role. The world’s fifth-largest economy taking its seat at the WTO, as a powerful and unabashed defender of free trade, will be a key moment for the United Kingdom. It is one of the most important, if seldom mentioned, aspects of Brexit.

In a call to fellow MPs, he is expected to say:

The withdrawal agreement and the political declaration will not please everyone, and we have had some tough choices to make. Choices which many in Parliament, on both sides of the House, are yet to face up to. But the deal we’ve reached will give us a firm and stable base on which to leave the EU and build this country’s global future, a future that still encompasses Europe, of course, but also the wide fast-growing markets beyond, with all the opportunity that entails. The divisions of the referendum need to be consigned to the past. Now is the time to set aside our differences, and lead our country to a future of freedom, success, and prosperity. In politics we cannot always have the luxury of doing what we want for ourselves, but we have an abiding duty to do what is right for our country.

On UK exports, he is expected to say: