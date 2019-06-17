Talent Management

Helping you progress your career is another fundamental part of what we offer you as a member of our profession. We provide you with information, guidance and opportunities that help you and your teams develop and nurture talented people.

Our offer is designed to build and develop capability within the profession, ensuring our people have the right skills to deliver for the citizen, whilst having the opportunity to develop and progress in their ODP careers.

We offer ODP vacancy support, support for corporate leadership schemes, development of talent biographies, creation of a Loans, Shadowing and Interchange tool and our ODP Career Framework. We also analyse the makeup of the ODP profession to assist with strategic workforce planning.

These strands work together to ensure we offer ODP professionals a fulfilling career.

Corporate talent schemes

If you are at the appropriate level, cross-government accelerated development schemes, such as the Future Leaders and Senior Leaders Schemes, are a great way to help you build on your existing skills and develop new ones.

We are always keen to increase the ODP representation on the schemes; historically, they have been viewed as an opportunity solely for other professions, but this is not the case. Through your everyday work, you will already have an array of skills and we want to help you build on that.

Our ambition is to work with you and your departments to provide information and support about accelerated development schemes.

We encourage quality conversations between you and your manager, to agree career goals and aspirations and explore how an accelerated development scheme can support you. We want to see more of our skilled people taking advantage of these opportunities, building skills and capabilities to progress their career.

If you’re interested in any of these schemes or have taken part and want to let colleagues know the benefits it has given to you, please email: odpcentralteam.talent@hmrc.gov.uk.

If you are currently a Grade 6, 7 or Senior Civil Servant ( SCS ), we can offer you the information, guidance and opportunities to progress your career within the Operational Delivery Profession and wider.

Our offer is designed to build and develop capability within the profession, ensuring that you have the right skills to lead complex operational teams.

Helping you to be the best operational leader, will in turn help your teams to deliver and gives both you and your teams the opportunity to develop and progress your careers.

Our analysis of the ODP helps support succession planning to ensure we have the right people, in the right place, at the right time.

We are working with Strategic Workforce Planners across government, to gain an understanding of what more can be done at a profession level.

ODP talent biography and indicators of potential

To better understand the skills, experience, aspiration and needs of you as a Grade 6, 7 or SCS , we have developed, in conjunction with Senior Leaders across ODP , our talent biography and indicators of potential for operational delivery.

The ODP indicators of potential are specific attributes or skills that are required in the operational delivery environment at Senior Levels.

The ODP talent biography is a template for you, as leaders at Grade 7 and above, to complete during your career conversations with your line manager.

It’s our way of capturing key information about you, and also an opportunity for you to share with us how you are planning to develop your skills and career; we can then support you in achieving your goals, offer targeted development opportunities, and work across government to facilitate opportunities for you to develop these.

Within the biography you can tell us if you are looking for a move into a new role, this will allow us to share appropriate opportunities directly with you that may be of interest, and help align with your career goals.

The information you share with us is all held securely in accordance with GDPR, and whilst providing you with multiple individual benefits, also enables us as a Profession to consider other issues such as succession planning.

Strategic workforce planning

Vacancy support

If you have a Grade 7 or above vacancy our ODP Vacancy Support Service gives you the opportunity to advertise to a targeted, skilled and capable pool of ODP professionals meaning that you increase your chances of finding the very best candidate for your vacancy.

We will discuss your vacancy with you and offer a variety of approaches, including:

targeting members of our profession to share your opportunity

analysis of our database and biographies to consider managed moves

marketing temporary opportunities (for example via expressions of interest)

promoting vacancies through our social media channels

If a vacancy is already live on Civil Service Jobs (or another departmental jobs page or portal), we still provide valuable coverage of the role by sending targeted e-mails and promotional activity through social media channels.

In the last 18 months, we have handled vacancies across a range of government departments, a number of which reported an increased number of applications as a result of our intervention. In some instances departments reported that our vacancy support service actually shortened the overall recruitment process.

Loans, shadowing and interchange

We are also developing a Loans, Shadowing and Interchange tool which will allow the transfer and sharing of talent across government.

If you work within the profession you’ll be able to log in and register for opportunities, whether they are short term loans to another department, or a learning opportunity.

The platform will also give you the opportunity to propose shadowing or mentoring relationships with colleagues across the profession.

For more information, email: odpcentralteam.talent@hmrc.gov.uk