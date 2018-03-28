Supporting World Autism Awareness Week

The company has shared a video featuring employees who have set up an autism support network.

Sellafield Ltd supports Autism Awareness Week

Autism affects around 1 in 100 people in the UK.

As an inclusive employer of around 10,000 people, Sellafield Ltd is keen to ensure their employees are supported and able contribute to the site’s mission in the best way possible.

The site’s autism network was founded following a chance meeting between two employees, who are parents of autistic children.

The network has now grown to a group of around 50 employees, who are affected by the condition in a range of ways.

The group meet regularly to share their experiences and support each other, and members are keen to help other people who may be struggling with the condition, by directing them to useful information.