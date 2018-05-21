Submit an innovation challenge for the GovTech Catalyst round 2

The GovTech Catalyst matches complex public sector problems with private sector innovators via competitions for research and development funding. Read more about the GovTech challenge process.

Any UK public sector body can submit a challenge, including those in devolved administrations and at the local level.

Round 2 competitions and phase 1 implementation are planned to run from autumn 2018 to summer 2019.

Round 2 challenges can be submitted until 11 June 2018. Read more about how to submit a challenge and the challenge selection criteria.

Examples of previous challenges

The challenges selected in round 1 were:

How might we identify, analyse and catalogue still images that are posted online?

How might we combat loneliness by helping our communities to help each other, connecting physical and digital worlds, in a digitally and transport deprived area?

How might we use emerging technologies to improve the tracking of waste?

How might we tackle traffic congestion using data and emerging technologies?

How might we install sensors on local vehicle fleets for better monitoring of infrastructure?

See the full list of challenges submitted in round 1.

Questions

Contact the GovTech Catalyst team at enquiries-gtc@digital.cabinet-office.gov.uk.

You can also join the GovTech community mailing list.