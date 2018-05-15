News story

Listen to Sellafield Ltd employee, Ben, talking about the help he received through the Stronger Together cancer support group.

Sellafield Ltd
Ben Lowery, Sellafield Ltd recently lost his wife, Yvonne.

Ben Lowery, Technical capability lead, Sellafield Ltd recently lost his wife, Yvonne, after a battle with a rare form of cancer.

In this video, Ben tells us how he and Yvonne were supported by the Stronger Together cancer support group.

The Stronger Together group holds monthly meetings and provides support for Sellafield employees who have been affected by cancer, whether that be their own battle or through a loved one. The group works in partnership with various groups including Macmillan Cancer Support.

Monthly meetings are held 13:00 – 15:00 on the first Tuesday of each month, anyone working for Sellafield is welcome to come along.

Ivy House
Bransty
Whitehaven
Cumbria
CA28 6PL

For further information on this group please contact Sam Pollen 07770 876201 or Sharon Reynolds 07736 796392.

