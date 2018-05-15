Ben Lowery, Technical capability lead, Sellafield Ltd recently lost his wife, Yvonne, after a battle with a rare form of cancer.

In this video, Ben tells us how he and Yvonne were supported by the Stronger Together cancer support group.

Stronger Together

The Stronger Together group holds monthly meetings and provides support for Sellafield employees who have been affected by cancer, whether that be their own battle or through a loved one. The group works in partnership with various groups including Macmillan Cancer Support.

Monthly meetings are held 13:00 – 15:00 on the first Tuesday of each month, anyone working for Sellafield is welcome to come along.

Ivy House

Bransty

Whitehaven

Cumbria

CA28 6PL



For further information on this group please contact Sam Pollen 07770 876201 or Sharon Reynolds 07736 796392.