Press release
Statement by CSPL on Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme Delivery Report
The Committee has issued a statement on Parliament's Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme Delivery Report
The Committee welcomes the steps announced by the Leader of the House to put in place independent processes for dealing with allegations of bullying and harassment. We are particularly pleased that the lay members of the House of Commons Standards Committee will have a greater voice in individual cases involving an MP. The 6-month review will be a welcome opportunity to see how this works in practice, and to review the findings of the independent inquiries.
The independent Committee on Standards in Public Life advises the Prime Minister on ethical standards across the whole of public life in the UK. It monitors and reports on issues relating to the standards of conduct of all public office holders. To find out more about the Committee’s work click here.
The current members of the Committee are: Lord (Paul) Bew, Chairman, Rt Hon Dame Margaret Beckett DBE MP (Labour), Simon Hart MP (Conservative), Dr Jane Martin CBE, Dame Shirley Pearce DBE, Jane Ramsey, Monisha Shah and Rt Hon Lord (Andrew) Stunell OBE (Liberal Democrat).
