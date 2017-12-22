Stakeholder engagement events: ECL consultation

The Intellectual Property Office ( IPO ) are holding three events for stakeholders about the live consultation on the Copyright Licensing Agency’s ( CLA ) application to operate an extended collective licencing ( ECL ) scheme. The government is seeking views from anyone with an interest in the application.

ECL allows collective management organisations ( CMOs ) to offer copyright licences which cover the works of all relevant rights holders in the sector. This includes those who have not directly mandated the CMO to represent them, unless those right holders have chosen to opt out.

These events will provide stakeholders with the opportunity to hear more detail about the application and its impact. They will also be able to ask questions of both CLA representatives and Government officials examining the application.

The details of the events are below. Please email collectiverights@ipo.gov.uk if you would like to attend, including details of your organisation and who you represent.

All events will be held at:

Intellectual Property Office

4 Abbey Orchard Street

London

SW1P 2BS

